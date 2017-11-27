This week on Unorthodox: Sausage roll blasphemy!
Our Jewish guest is Lani Santo, the executive director of Footsteps, a New York-based organization dedicated to helping formerly Orthodox Jews establish new lives outside the insular communities in which they were raised. Three Footsteppers were recently featured in the acclaimed Netflix documentary One of Us, and Santo gives us further insight into the kind of the emotional, educational, and vocational support members need to flourish on their chosen paths.
Our gentile of the week is Richard F. Thomas, Harvard classics professor and author of the new book Why Bob Dylan Matters. Thomas teaches a popular freshman seminar on Dylan, and his academic work—which explores the literary themes linking the beloved American songwriter with the poets of ancient Greece and Rome—became especially relevant following Dylan’s surprise Nobel win in 2016.
