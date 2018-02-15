

This week on Unorthodox, we’re marching to the beat of our own drum.

In the Olympic spirit, we talk to writer Molly Lambert, who tells us the heartbreaking and inspiring story of her grandmother, Margaret Bergmann Lambert, a German-Jewish high jumper barred from participating in the 1936 Olympics. Then we’re joined by Annette Ezekiel Kogan and Jeremy Brown of Golem, the klezmer-rock band behind our theme music. They tell us about playing klezmer music in 2018 and perform few songs, including 7:40, which is based on the “Hava Nagilah of Russia.”

But wait, there’s more! We visited the Harlem Hebrew Language Academy Charter School, a dual-language K-5 school with a diverse student body. Liel sat down with some of the students to see if he could keep up with them b’ivrit.

