

This week on Unorthodox, we’re celebrating the Festival of Lights with merriment and good cheer. And presents!

Our Jewish guest is writer Jordana Horn Gordon, who returns to discuss her Hanukkah gifting strategy as the mother of six children. Our gentile of the week is journalist and religion scholar Reza Aslan, who tells us about his latest book, God: A Human History.

