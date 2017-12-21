This week on Unorthodox, everything you ever wanted to know about nose jobs, and their particular prominence in American Jewish life. Tablet Editor-in-Chief Alana Newhouse and Executive Editor Wayne Hoffman discuss their personal experiences with rhinoplasty. Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a San Francisco-based plastic surgeon, breaks down exactly what happens during a nose job, and explains how “deviated septum” became a euphemism. Professor and art historian Matthew Baigell tells us about the first Jewish nose job, performed in Berlin in 1898, and how stereotypes of Jews and noses can be traced all the way back to the 1300s. Filmmaker Gayle Kirschenbaum, who documented her mother’s unsuccessful campaign to get her to agree to rhinoplasty in My Nose, tells us about coming to terms with her nose—and her mother.
