We’ve got swag! Show your love for Unorthodox with our new T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.

Our Jewish guest this week is Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal, whose new Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil chronicles his eating adventures around the word. He tells about the episode filmed in Tel Aviv—which features cameos from chefs Michael Solomonov and Uri Buri and why he thinks food is such an important unifying force. Our gentile of the week is June Thomas, managing producer of Slate podcasts and one of the hosts of the Double X Gabfest. She explains why podcast hosts like talking to other podcast hosts, and presents the panel with a great question: Who’s the best Jewish character in U.S. television history?

Mark Oppenheimer will be speaking at the Greenwich Reform Synagogue Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Our next live show is Wednesday, March 21 at the JCC Manhattan. Buy tickets here.

Want more Unorthodox in your life? Join our Facebook group to chat with the hosts and see what happens behind-the-scenes! We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our new listener line: 914-570-4869. We may share your note on the air.

This episode is sponsored by Harry’s. Get a free trial shave set when you sign up at Harrys.com/Unorthodox.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes. Don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter! (Yep, it's different to the Tablet newsletter.)