This week on Unorthodox, a pop quiz. Our first guest is Israeli food writer and TV personality Gil Hovav, whose new memoir, Candies from Heaven, is about growing up in Jerusalem in a close-knit family (and not just any family: Hovav’s great-grandfather is Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who revived the modern Hebrew language). He tells us about Israel’s constantly expanding food scene, the problem with food snobbery, and why he hates Purell.
Our second guest is Alan Robert Ginsberg, author of The Salome Ensemble: Rose Pastor Stokes, Anzia Yezierska, Sonya Levien, and Jetta Goudal, which tells the story of the four Jewish women behind the novel and subsequent 1925 film Salome of the Tenements. He tells us about the lives of the four intrepid women who brought this stories to the big screen, and how female Jewish journalists today are carrying on their legacy.
