Our Jewish guest this week is Leah Sarna, a student at Yeshivat Maharat, the first yeshiva to ordain women as Orthodox Jewish clergy. She explains the institutional conflict over female ordination in the Orthodox community and tells us what her role will be as director of religious engagement at an Orthodox congregation in Chicago after graduation—and what title she’ll go by.

Our Gentile of the week is writer Lauren Oyler, who tells us why honest cultural criticism is more important than ever, explains her hesitations about discourse on Twitter, and recommends some books for our listeners to check out.

