This week on Unorthodox, proof that Jews don’t control the weather. Our live show was canceled, but thanks to a pre-Passover miracle we were able to record an interview with our gentile of the week, Bart Campolo, in producer Josh Kross’ living room. (With everyone’s kids, since school was canceled.)
Bart Campolo is evangelical Christian royalty—his father, Tony Campolo, is one of the most well-known leaders of the evangelical left—but from a young age he knew he didn’t believe in God. He talked the talk for 30 years as an evangelical preacher, then finally came out as secular and now works as a humanist chaplain at the University of Cincinnati. He tells us about his dramatic journey, explains what a campus humanist chaplain does, and describes his coaching practice, where he works with people navigating their own changing gradations of belief. Learn more about Bart at bartcampolo.org/.
