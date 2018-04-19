This week on Unorthodox, we’re celebrating 70 years of Israeli food, music, and culture in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s independence day. We check out the newest outpost of Israeli chef Eyal Shani’s pita empire, Miznon, here in New York City, and chat with Shani over his world famous cauliflower pita. We also chat with Israeli singer and activist Yael Deckelbaum, whose song “Prayer of the Mothers” is a call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. We’re also joined by writer and comedian Periel Aschenbrand, who tells us what it’s like to be married to an Israeli man.

