This week on Unorthodox, we’re celebrating Lag Ba’Omer! Our Jewish guest is Senator Joe Lieberman, whose new book, With Liberty & Justice: The 50-Day Journey from Egypt to Sinai, highlights the importance of the the period between Passover and Shavuot known as the Omer. He tells us about being one of the most publically observant Jews in politics, why he never wore a yarmulke in the Senate, and whether the Gore White House would have had a kosher kitchen.

Our Gentile of the week is Skylar Inman, the host of Intractable, a podcast that explores the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by sharing the narratives and stories of people living on both sides. Skyler, who was raised Evangelical in Houston, Texas, tells us about moving to Israel after college and the unexpected benefits of approaching such a heated topic as a complete outsider.

