Shavuot is the secret gem of the Jewish calendar: a festival that’s all about strong women, wheat harvests, creamy cheesecakes, and receiving the Torah. At the center of this wondrous celebration is an unlikely heroine, the Bible’s quintessential convert to Judaism—Ruth the Moabite. Following the death of her Israelite husband, Mahlon, Ruth refused to part ways with her mother-in-law, Naomi. “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you,” she famously told her. “Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people, and your God, my God. Where you die, I will die, and there I will be buried.” Ruth followed Naomi back to Bethlehem, where she met a man, Boaz. They got married, had a son, and started an illustrious lineage, which supposedly included David, Solomon, and Jesus. Ruth herself has since become a feminist icon, a symbol of acceptance and dedication. In today’s episode, Israel Story brings us three modern-day incarnations of Ruth’s story—a trio of tales about determined women who will follow their hearts to the ends of the earth for love, family, and companionship.
In the prologue, “Heroine and Great-Grandmother,” host Mishy Harman meets up with Councilwoman Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on the corner of Ruth Street in Jerusalem, to discuss the importance of historical memory. Only 7 percent of Jerusalem’s streets, Hassan-Nahoum tells him, are named for women.
Act 1: “Tying a Knot.” On the last day of a month-long journalistic assignment in Nepal, Danna Harman ran into three local street girls. She had just finished several unsuccessful rounds of IVF and, back in Tel Aviv, she began daydreaming of an instant family. When one of the girls contacted her following a devastating earthquake, these dreams took on a life of their own. In a story about motherhood and friendship, Harman explores the bittersweet need for adjusting expectations. Julie Subrin edited this story.
Act 2: “Love in Translation.” Sharon is Israeli. Cansu is Turkish. Sharon speaks Hebrew and English, Cansu Turkish and Macedonian. The barriers between them seem insurmountable: religion, culture, politics. But, as Judah Kauffman shows, love is powerful. Through a story about dating in the smartphone age, he introduces us to a woman who will follow love anywhere.
Act 3: “A Biblical Bond.” Susi Doring Preston was a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand when she met Tsiki Eyal at a nightclub in 2003. Their passionate love affair led her to the sleepy Israeli town of Mazkeret Batya. There, surrounded by tears, this freckled Tulsa native formed a raw, painful, and hopeful bond with a woman who could, and should, have been her mother-in-law. Federica Sasso tells a story that—if the Bible were rewritten in Israel today—would replace the Book of Ruth. Production help by Abby Neuschatz.
The original artwork for the episode is by Aura Lewis, and the original music was composed and performed by Ari Wenig. The final song, “At Telchi Ba’Sade” (“You Will Walk in the Field”), is by Chava Alberstein. The episode was recorded by Ben Wallick and Paul Ruest, and mixed by Sela Waisblum.
Listen to the full episode here, or download a longer version from iTunes. You can hear all of Israel Story’s episodes in English here and in Hebrew here.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.