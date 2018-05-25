When it comes to Israel, everything is complicated. Politics are complicated, religion is complicated, democracy is complicated, the conflict is complicated. Even the complications are complicated. These are the things that make us shout, and cry, that fill us with hope or plunge us into utter despair. But there is (seemingly) one island within Israeli society that escapes complexity, one thing that brings us together more than it divides us: Israeli music. Or so, at least, we thought.

In this four-part miniseries, Mixtape, Israel Story sets out to explore Israeli society through the stories behind some of the country’s most iconic tunes.

In the prologue, “Unicorns and Singalongs Underneath the Sky,” host Mishy Harman talks to Mitch Cohen, the international director of Ramah Camps, and author David Grossman, the winner of the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, to understand what is so unifying about Israeli music. He then checks out their theories with David Broza, who discusses his 1991 hit song “Mitachat La’Shamayim” (Under the Sky).

Act 1: “Hatikvah.” There is one song that has accompanied Israel from the very start. It is sung at school ceremonies, state affairs, sports events, and military marches. But that song doesn’t mention God, the Bible, or any triumph of modern Israeli history. Zev Levi takes us on a journey to the origins of “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, and examines who it represents, and—importantly—who it leaves out. Yochai Maital edited this story.

The original music in this miniseries was composed, arranged and performed by the Mixtape Band, led by Ari Wenig and Dotan Moshanov, together with Ruth Danon, Eden Djamchid, and Ronnie Wagner-Schmidt. The final song is a 1950s Tunisian rendition of "Hatikvah" sung by M. Cohen.

