You may have heard about Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, the 20-minute film playing before Pixar’s Coco. Despite attempting to cash in on the ongoing zeitgeist of the 2013’s Frozen, this short has been met with controversy— as in, people hate it. You can read tips online as to how avoid seeing it in the theater. At least one Mexican cinema refused to show it altogether. (After all— imagine going to the movies to see a story about a latino child in order to sit through nearly a half hour of snowman shenanigans— literal whiteness.)
But there’s another issue with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. It takes place during the holiday season in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle, but because Disney must pay lip service to other cultures (Walt’s racist head is rolling over in its jar!), there are brief shots of non-Christmas traditions, including, yes, Chanukah.
