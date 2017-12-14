We’ll start with the good news: Google released its lists of top searches for 2017 earlier this week, and when it comes to actors and actresses, there are no surprises. Meghan Markle—now technically more of a princess than an actress—is number one. Kevin Spacey—now technically more of a defendant than an actor—is number two. And at number three? Cue the Wonder Woman theme music: It’s Gal Gadot, two places before that wannabe Meryl Streep. Hallelujah.
Now that we’ve had our fun, it’s time for the week’s darker Gadot-themed news. A pornographic video went viral this week, purporting to show the actress having intercourse with her brother. Look closely, though, and you’ll see that, as one reporter put it, “it’s not really Gadot’s body, and it’s barely her own face.” Instead, the video was produced using an artificial intelligence algorithm, using open source code that’s easily accessible online and that can capture a video of anyone’s face and paste it to anyone else’s body. The result, for now, is poor, with the fake Gadot suffering from pixelation and other unnatural tells.
The noxious video’s creator, a Reddit user who goes by the name deepfakes and whose real identity is not known, said that he used a host of sources, from Google images to YouTube videos, and then trained his algorithm to study porn videos and Gadot’s face until it could automatically generate a cross-over video that looked convincing. That this can happen so easily and without consent or consequence is terrifying. Welcome to 2018. Only Wonder Woman can save us now.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.