We’re halfway in to everyone’s favorite festival of lights, which, if you happen to be one of the hosts of a certain unorthodox podcast, means having the pleasure of people sharing Hanukkah photos on your Facebook group page that are, well, unorthodox. Here, then, because it’s Friday, and it’s cold outside, and we could all use a touch of holiday spirit, are some of the most adorable, creative, and otherwise delightful photos we’ve received of listeners celebrating an unorthodox holiday:
Nes Gadol Haya Paw
Allison Friedman’s Yorkiepoo, Seymour, contemplating the miracles of yore in his snazzy blue kippah:
I’ll Be Your Menorah
Finding herself in her new house without a menorah, Facebook user Wye Ar Ess and her husband Isaac crafted a tribute to their favorite Velvet Underground record:
Some Like It Hot
Leah Coplon went the spicy route with a menorah that’s made out of hot sauce bottles and is on fire in all sorts of ways:
All Good Things to Those Who Wait
You have to hand it to Elise Polkinghorne’s dog Finnegan: He’s showing remarkable restraint. And I don’t mean just for a dog: These latkes look delicious, and I would’ve probably done more than just stare at them politely.
Surf’s Up
Adam Polakoff snapped this in Laguna Beach, California:
Chag Sameach!
