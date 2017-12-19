It’s awards season! Nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild have all been announced in recent weeks, all leading up to the Oscar nominees being revealed in mid-January before the trophies are handed out to the winners at the beginning of March.

One of the most interesting categories of the Oscar is Best Foreign Language Film, which honors the best imports from all around the world. Ninety-two countries submitted films, and a list of nine finalists was announced last week. Five films will ultimately make the cut when nominations are revealed on January 23rd.

Click here to read the full post on Jewcy.

Abe Fried-Tanzer, a Jewcy contributor, writes about <a href="http://www.movieswithabe.com/" target="_blank">movies and television.