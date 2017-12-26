Richard Haass is an American diplomat, a former Director of Policy Planning at the State Department, and the longtime president of the Council on Foreign Relations. So you would think that Haass is the kind of expert who, when it comes to international affairs, knows what he’s talking about.
Last week, the esteemed ambassador had this to say about the goings-on at the United Nations:
What makes Trump admin think it can act unilaterally on Jerusalem and threaten other governments and UN when US criticized for it-and then expect others to work with the US at the UN to pressure N Korea or Iran? Is nobody thinking strategically about relationships or priorities?
— Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) December 22, 2017
Literally as Haass was typing, the administration was shepherding a resolution on North Korea through the UN’s Security Council that posed a new set of sanctions on the rogue nation, strangling its energy supplies and further isolating it. North Korea, said the American ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, “is the most tragic example of evil in the modern world.” The Security Council agreed, passing the resolution 15 to zero and proving once again that the world cats like Haass occupy is a fantasyland of their own creation.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.