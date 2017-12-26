Richard Haass is an American diplomat, a former Director of Policy Planning at the State Department, and the longtime president of the Council on Foreign Relations. So you would think that Haass is the kind of expert who, when it comes to international affairs, knows what he’s talking about.

Last week, the esteemed ambassador had this to say about the goings-on at the United Nations:

What makes Trump admin think it can act unilaterally on Jerusalem and threaten other governments and UN when US criticized for it-and then expect others to work with the US at the UN to pressure N Korea or Iran? Is nobody thinking strategically about relationships or priorities? — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) December 22, 2017

Literally as Haass was typing, the administration was shepherding a resolution on North Korea through the UN’s Security Council that posed a new set of sanctions on the rogue nation, strangling its energy supplies and further isolating it. North Korea, said the American ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, “is the most tragic example of evil in the modern world.” The Security Council agreed, passing the resolution 15 to zero and proving once again that the world cats like Haass occupy is a fantasyland of their own creation.

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.