The hit new BBC drama McMafia is the story of Alex Godman, the British-educated son of a Russian gangster, who finds himself pulled into the world of international organized crime after an attempt on his uncle’s life. However, one Jewish group is taking issue with the portrayal of a rival Israeli businessman on the show. The real catch–the book on which the show is based didn’t even have Israelis.
The UK Lawyers for Israel (UKFLI), a pro-Israel advocacy group, issued a statement that accused McMafia of using “gratuitous slurs against Israeli businessmen” and of making “references to Israel which aren’t mentioned in the original book, McMafia, by Mischa Glenny” (Glenny’s 2009 book investigated international crime). The businessman in question is Semiyon Kleiman, an Israeli businessman played by David Strathairn (an inspired bit of casting, to say the least; Strathairn has also played über-WASP Edward R. Murrow).
The group also noted a distortion of the Mossad’s motto, changed from “For by wise guidance you can wage your war,” to “By deception we will do war.”
“The use of the word ‘deception’ in substitute for the words ‘wise guidance’ attacks the integrity of Mossad and insinuates that Israel officially sanctions deception in its intelligence activities,” the statement read.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.