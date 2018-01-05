Jews make news, and not even we can cover the bounty of each week. Here are a few oddities you might have missed:
Roy Moore’s Messianic Jewish lawyer: It was only a month ago that Kayla Moore ended any and all possible accusations of anti-Semitism in her husband’s campaign by pointing out that they retained a Jew lawyer. After false starts at the Forward and the Washington Examiner, the truth came out in the Alabama Times: Martin Wishnatsky, a lawyer at Roy Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law, is a Messianic Jew.
Jewish comedian working to open vagina museum: Though the actual museum hasn’t come together yet, Florence Schechter (whose father is a klezmer musician) is scouting locations in Brighton, U.K. for the world’s first vagina museum.
Delta Airlines sued for anti-Semitic discrimination: From Haaretz: “The four plaintiffs, longtime employees of the airline, cite a managerial ‘assumption that ethnic Jews and Israelis…cannot be trusted, are aggressive and inappropriate, and engage in what are deemed to be ‘strange’ behaviors.’
Daily Stormer head has Jewish lineage: Andrew Auernheimer, aka weev, co-runs the white supremacist website Daily Stormer from an undisclosed location in Ukraine He also seems to have Jewish cousins!
64 countries that did not support UN Jerusalem resolution fêted with reception: Nikki Haley wants the world to know that in 2018, she’s leaving fake friends in the rearview. From the U.S. mission Facebook post: “It’s easy for friends to be with you in the good times, but it’s the friends who are with you during the challenging times that will never be forgotten. Thank you to the 64.”
