The holiday season is rife with engagements, and Gwenyth Paltrow, actress, vegan, writer, blogger, mother and recent ex-wife of Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin is next down the aisle (or headed towards the chuppah) with a winter engagement. Settling the rumors, the announcement of the couple’s union comes by way of a black and white cover on the latest cover of Goop, and shows a radiant Paltrow with TV writer and producer Brad Falchuck of Glee and American Horror Story nestled behind her. The newly engaged couple wears jeans and white t-shirts.

Click here to read the full post on Jewcy.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.