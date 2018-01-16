Based on the short film of the same name, the new Freeform series Alone Together, created by and starring Jewish LA comedians Esther Povitsky (AKA Little Esther) and Benji Aflalo, doesn’t take itself too seriously. With Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island on the production team, madcap antics are to be expected.

Click here to read the full post on Jewcy.

Zoe Miller is Tablet's editorial intern. Follow her on Twitter here.