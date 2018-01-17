If you’re on Facebook, you’ve seen, by now, these infernal images of people’s selfies compared to great portraits hanging in the world’s finest galleries, courtesy of a Google app that intends to amuse you for a moment while collecting more personal data you should probably not give to any corporation. So while we don’t advocate any further surrender to ABC, or the First Order, or whatever the search giant’s parent company is calling itself these days, that’s no reason not to have a bit of good, clean fun.
Having not matured much since junior high, I wondered: What are the art doppelgängers of our contemporary Jewish celebrities?
Alan Dershowitz, apparently, is a dead ringer for Henry James, which is a bit awkward, considering that the great author had no qualms about writing lines like these: “There were thousands of little chairs and almost as many little Jews; and there was music in an open rotunda, over which the little Jews wagged their big noses.”
Ivanka Trump was matched with a painting titled “The Optical Viewer,” which is not a bad Secret Service codename for the first daughter.
Jared Kushner matched up with a portrait of a Russian dude. Collusion? You decide.
Rachel Bloom was matched with Woman With Plumed Hat, which seems like the sort of thing that would make Rachel Bloom very happy.
And Natalie Portman? Head of a Youth. A Male Youth. Tell that to virtually every Jewish nerdy boy in America.
Benjamin Netanyahu? More like Richard Achilles Ballinger, a former U.S. Secretary of the Interior whose political career was mired by scandal.
And finally—could it be any different?—Larry David, or President Harry S. Truman. One of them recognized the State of Israel immediately after it declared its independence, which was pretty, pretty, pretty good.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.