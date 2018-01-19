Our Unorthodox podcast is kicking off 2018 with two exciting events in New York City!
Join us on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30pm at JCC Manhattan for a live recording of the show with two very special guests: Comedian/actor/writer and host of the “Kill Me Now” podcast Judy Gold, and Father James Martin, the funniest Jesuit who ever lived (and one of the wisest, too). As always, we’ll have some swag to give away, a couple rounds of Jewish geography to play, and a l’chaim after the show. Our live recordings are fun, thought-provoking, and a great way for new listeners to get acquainted with show. Buy your tickets here.
If one Unorthodox event isn’t enough—or if you’re based in Brooklyn and the schlep to the Upper West Side is just too much—join us on Tuesday, January 30 at 7pm for an intimate, off-the-record conversation with Rabbi Sara Luria at Beloved, a new creative Jewish space based in her home in Clinton Hill. We’ll be talking about the nuts-and-bolts of producing a weekly podcast, Jewish life, our favorite books and TV shows, cats, and much more. Come and say hi, eat some delicious snacks, and ask the questions you always wanted to ask—IRL! Buy your tickets here.
