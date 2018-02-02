Sports make you do stupid things, if you love them enough. Scratch that—sports teams make you do stupid things. On Sunday I am going to drive from Rochester to Philadelphia to watch on TV as the Eagles play in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. This is, objectively, stupid.
Maybe stupid isn’t the word. It certainly defies any common sense, to continue to put my emotional neck out for something that will, invariably, make me want to tear my hair out, to spend countless Sunday hours watching grown men try to move a prolate spheroid past a certain line in the hopes that it will give me…something. The team is a “them,” and yet there’s the perpetual “us” that slips into a conversation about prospects. This yearly ritual, this maddening cycle: Why do we do it?
To say that love for a sports team is akin to religious fervor is hardly an original thought, but for me, the relationship with Philadelphia Eagles is not unlike being in our weird, old religion.
What is the history of the Jews but a litany of failures and devastating almosts? Others have suffered (Mormons=Detroit Lions?), but has anyone suffered with the same drama? Feckless leaders take their flocks astray; Rich Kotite is Zedekiah is Marion Campbell. Favorite sons with bright futures bite the hand that feeds; I feel very strongly that Terrell Owens would have joined Dathan and Abiram.
The true connector is the self-deprecation. People love the Eagles, and yet, as any Eagles fan could tell you, no one hates the team more than us. And who makes better jokes about Jews than, well, other Jews? We hem, we haw, and we set expectations as low as possible, so that when the failure comes, we can say we saw it coming.
The ritual I learned from a young age now seems self-explanatory: We hate this thing that we love because it demands so much of us. Sunday, the Eagles try once again to pick up that elusive Lombardi Trophy, running into none other than a descendant of Amalek himself, Tom Brady. Whether they enter the Promised Land or not, I’m not sure how much will actually change—as we know all too well, that’s just the beginning.
In advance, I’m dedicating the outcome of this game to the minor prophets of the Eagles teams I’ve watched: Hank Baskett, Broderick Bunkley, and L.J. Smith, this one, win or lose, is for you.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.