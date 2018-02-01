Keith Woodard is proud to be an American. An Air Force veteran, he flies the Stars and Stripes outside his West Ashley, South Carolina home, illuminated by spotlights. He’s also proud to be Jewish, which is why he flies the Israeli flag as well. The latter, however, seems to have incensed his developer-run community association, which now, according to Woodard, fines him $25 each month.
Just what might Woodard’s transgression be isn’t clear. The developers, Pulte Homes, told The Post and Courier that Woodard’s actions were in violation of the “community’s governing documents that all homeowners agree to when they buy a house,” but Woodard is arguing that the bylaws aren’t specific and that none of his neighbors complained about the Israeli flag.
“If I’m in a position where I don’t want people to know we’re a Jewish family,” he said, “then I’m in the wrong country.”
The homeowners’ association, he said, also gave him trouble when he put up blue holiday lights for Passover, arguing that he had put up Christmas lights out of season. A spokeswoman for Pulte told the newspaper that said Woodard was informed he could submit an application for temporary decorations, adding that “The governing documents does apply to flags, so all homeowners need to submit for approval for flags and any decoration on the exterior of the home.” Woodard, on his end, took to Facebook and urged supporters to call the management company and give them “a piece of your Jewish mind.” God bless America.
