Adam Sandler is a very funny person who is very content to make un-funny movies. This is a fact, and if you haven’t seen Sandy Wexler, The Do-Over, or, bless your heart, The Ridiculous 6, you really don’t understand the depth of the humorlessness of his most recent output.

But what’s this? The trailer for The Week Of, starring Sandler and Chris Rock as two long-time friends whose children are getting married, came out this week, and, well, see for yourself:

Not bad, right? It’s directed by Robert Smigel, and it’s got Sandler regulars Steve Buscemi and Rachel Dratch as well. He’s about to start a second four-movie deal with Netflix–this is the last of the original deal–and if we’re lucky, they might be more like this than, say, this.

Jesse Bernstein is a former Intern at Tablet.