Last May, Michal Halimi, a 29-year-old Israeli woman, went missing. She was eight months pregnant. Two months later, in July, her body was discovered in Holon. An autopsy found that she had been strangled and beaten to death with a blunt object, and then buried in a nearby sand dune.
Investigating the murder, the police discovered that Halimi was having an affair with Muhammad Kharoff, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-run city of Nablus. Posting on social media, Halimi and Kharoff both professed their love, with the pregnant woman announcing her intention to leave her husband and marry her boyfriend. Halimi visited Kharoff in his home several times, even living there for short periods.
After Halimi’s body was discovered, Kharoff emerged as the prime suspect. At first, investigators assumed that he had murdered Halimi—who he met online when both were teenagers, long before her marriage—because she was looking to break up the affair. But on Sunday, Kharoff signed a plea bargain agreement, admitting that he had murdered Halimi as an act of terrorism. He told the court that he intended to kidnap Halimi with the intention of using her to demand the release of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel, but ended up murdering her “out of nationalistic motives, as she was Jewish.”
As a resident of the Palestinian Authority, Kharoff is now eligible to considerable compensation that Mahmoud Abbas’s government pays terrorists who murdered Jews. On average, terrorists who, like Kharoff, have been sentenced to life in prison are eligible to NIS 12,000 each month, or about $3,364, for a total of $40,368, about five times as much as the average Palestinian’s salary.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.