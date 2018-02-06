If, like me, you came of age in the 1990s and depended on television as your more-or-less exclusive source of emotional instruction, you very likely love John Mahoney like a dear old uncle. As Martin Crane, hard-boiled father to soft-shoe therapists Frasier and Niles, he was the patriarch so many of us wished we had and so few of us did: Tough but kind, sturdy but funny, and radiating a wonderful warmth that even the greatest actor couldn’t possibly fake.
Mahoney passed away yesterday, succumbing to cancer at 77, and, judging by the obituaries, he was every bit a mensch in real life as he was on stage and screen. A late-comer to acting, he edited a medical journal until he was moved to abandon his day job and pursue his dream. He was 37 when he joined Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, encouraged by the enthusiastic support of one John Malkovich. He was 47 by the time he secured his first serious movie role. By the time most Americans became familiar with his gift, he was 54 and ready for prime time.
There are many great moments by which to remember Mahoney, but none, perhaps, transcends his appearance in one of Frasier‘s best episodes, “Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz.” It begins when Frasier, out shopping for fancy holiday gifts, meets a stylish Jewish woman who, believing the very WASPy psychiatrist to be Jewish himself, introduces him to her daughter, played by Amy Brenneman. Smitten, Frasier resolves to hide his true identity and pretend to be Jewish. Hilarity, obviously, ensues, but the episode’s crowning moment comes when Jewish mother and daughter leave—they have a plane to catch, to Florida, naturally—and Frasier and Martin are finally free to retrieve their Christmas tree from its hiding place in the guest bathroom and once again be as goyish as they want to be. Except that, having spent all this time with two Jewish women, they do something they’ve never done before: They talk. About their emotions. Openly. Pretty soon, they’re both in tears.
“We never should’ve tried this,” Fraiser sobs, “we’re not Jewish.”
“Maybe Mrs. Shapiro next door can talk us through it,” Martin, just as teary, suggests, to which Frazier, holding his head in his hands, replies, “she’s out of town!”
It’s a sublime bit. As we say goodbye to Mahoney, let us honor him by recalling his big talent and big heart, never more in evidence than in this stellar scene:
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.