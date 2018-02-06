Three years after the Hyper Kosher siege, the French jewish community is still wary. Last week, the Minister of Interior published the yearly numbers of antisemitic crimes. While racist crimes dropped by 16 percent, violent antisemitic ones committed nearby or at jewish locations increased by 22 percent in 2017. That same week, the trial of Kabili Traore—a muslim Parisian who stabbed and killed Sarah Halimi, a sixty-year old Jewish Parisian last April—took an unexpected turn as the felony was not recognized as a hate crime, even though, according to several witnesses, Traore shouted antisemitic slurs as he murdered his victim.
It is in this context that Radio Shalom, a very popular left-wing French Jewish radio, has decided to relocate. On a frisky Sunday morning in a backstreet near Republique square, Bernard Abouaf, the yarmulke wearing director of the station, opened the door to guests.
“I am the bouncer today,” he said, smiling. The new studio has neither bell nor sign, only a reinforced door. It is a very anonymous entrance, which is intended to keep potential disruptors away.
Abouaf is keen on speaking about the new studio, guaranteeing that the station will keep its “unbiased information”. Launched in the early eighties, Radio Shalom has a sizable audience, registering about 100,000 daily listeners. It is famous for sustaining a conversation in a community that has been less and less inclusive over the years. “Today, the community needs open-minded media, with a strong tone. We also need to be able to listen to everyone”, Abouaf said. While commenting on Halimi’s trial, he added that the French Jewish community needs to gather around a project. For many years, the dislocated community struggled sharing the same opinion on various topics, weakening its representatives.
Radio host and renowned rabbi Gilles Bernheim helped inaugurate the station’s new digs. “We need to remember that we are all part of the same tribe,” he said, pinning the new mezuzah in place. “After all, we are all descents of Egyptian slaves.” A mezuzah, rabbi Bernheim reminded the small audience in attendance, “means that anybody is welcome here, thus we need to respect each and every one.”
But while the station pursues its message of inclusion, antisemitism remains rampant in France. Last month, for example, humorist Laura Laune made a joke about the Holocaust on French national TV, causing an uproar amongst survivors, a few days before the International Holocaust Remembrance day.
And while Radio Shalom’s staff is very enthusiastic about the new location, they are reminded of the reason for the added security: Last week, a young eight year-old schoolboy was beaten up by two teenagers because he was wearing a yarmulke in a heavily Jewish Paris suburb. This time, the news went mainstream and hate crime charges were pressed against the young assailants. It seems that the community’s responsibility will be to keep on publicizing stories like this, which mainstream media often don’t.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.