Israel’s X-Factor, the Jewish state’s take on the popular reality singing competition, has often spotlighted unlikely actors in Israeli society. In 2014, a 47-year-old Filipino caregiver named Rose Fostanes took home the top prize. Last week, voters across Israel crowned Eden Alene, a 17-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli raised by her single Orthodox Jewish mother in Jerusalem, as the show’s newest champion.
Alene’s remarkable run began with her audition, in which she performed Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold”:
Alene quickly became a viral sensation in Israel, with clips of her performances racking up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. She followed up her debut with her take on Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”:
Finally, on January 31, Alene captured the crown with her rendition of Christina Perri’s “Human”:
At her audition, Alene said that her dream was to perform a duet with her idol, Beyonce. With her new recording contract, she might one day get the chance.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.