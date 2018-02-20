Your new favorite cooking show might draw its name from the mamaloshen. And it’s streaming on a device near you.

Nosh with Tash is the multi-platform project of Los Angeles chef Natasha Feldman. Incorporating a sleek website offering enticing recipes, weekly YouTube videos, and a swoon-worthy Instagram feed (think flat lays of LA’s finest cuisine and charming candids), Nosh delivers a variety of appealing culinary content.

Zoe Miller is Tablet's editorial intern. Follow her on Twitter here.