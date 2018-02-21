The recent controversy caused by the Polish government’s amendments to the law on the Institute of National Memory has sparked a fiery debate, with historians, politicians, and community leaders weighing in, often acrimoniously.
Having thoroughly covered Poland’s history, politics, and culture, we at Tablet believe that the best way to approach such complex controversies is solemnly and studiously, taking the time to understand the topic and its intricacies. To that end, we put together a collection of some of our stories pertaining to Poland, for the benefit of anyone wishing to engage with more than merely the sound and the fury.
Antony Polonsky, Chief Historian of the POLIN Museum of the history of Polish Jews, grappled with the question of Poland’s “dark past,” which pertains to “those aspects of the national past which provoke shame, guilt, and regret—which needs to be integrated into the national collective identity, which itself is continually being reformulated.”
That past, wrote David G. Roskies, a professor of Yiddish literature at the Jewish Theological Seminary and the Hebrew University, is more elusive than any one government decree can force into submission. “Governments come and go,” Roskies wrote. “Institutes of National Remembrance come and go, and their members are quickly forgotten. What shall not be forgotten, because it lies in the moral and aesthetic bedrock of Holocaust writing, is the realism introduced by such author-eyewitnesses as Zofia Nałkowska, Michał Głowiński, and Tadeusz Borowski, the hallmarks of which are: the adoption of a new calendar and a terrible new lexicon; the verisimilitude of testimony; brevity; a sober, understated, deadpan style, stripped of metaphor; and a sensibility that routinely juxtaposes the mundane with the horrific.”
For the more literary minded, we offer reviews of works by Agata Tuszyńska and Jan Gross, which are really reflections on striving for historical and artistic truth under circumstances suspicious of both. And for those who prefer the conversational, David Samuels, Tablet’s literary editor, sat down for Q&As with the former dissident and celebrated intellectual Adam Michnik and the statesman Władysław Bartoszewski, the mastermind of Poland’s relations with Germany and the Jews.
We hope you’ll take the time to revisit these pieces, which are just as poignant today as they were when they were published.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.