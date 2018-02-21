We live in a world where Donald Trump, Jeff Dunham, and Bill Maher all got stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before Mandel Bruce Patinkin. Such an injustice can never be undone, but at least Mandy now has his own star, in front of 6243 Hollywood Blvd.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.