Joan Nathan’s work in shaping the way we understand and consume Jewish food was already beyond reproach, but in case there was just a little bit more proof, it was delivered last night.

The International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) presented Nathan with the Cookbook Award in the International category for King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World, published last year.

In her book, Nathan, a frequent contributor to Tablet, not only traverses the world of Jewish cooking, but the whole history of the cuisine, reaching backwards in time to find what created the recipes she shares. Using a story about King Solomon sending “emissaries on land and sea to all corners of the ancient world, initiating a mass cross-pollination of culinary cultures,” Nathan plays historian and time-traveler, all while delivering some seriously great recipes.

Leah Koenig profiled Nathan and her book here.

Mazal tov to Joan! There is no better way to congratulate her then to buy her book and then, maybe, cook up a batch of smoky shakshuka with tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant.

Jesse Bernstein is a former Intern at Tablet.