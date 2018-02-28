Tablet is hiring a paid, full-time summer editorial fellow. If you can take complex ideas and substantive arguments that you want to make, and turn them into things other people want to read, we’re looking for you. If you love to follow the news and enjoy asking impertinent questions to people of interest, and if you can’t wait to hit the ground running and produce real work from day one, this is the place for you. You’ll be publishing daily and will be a valued member of our team. You’ll leave here with a substantial body of work and an in-depth understanding of the contemporary media landscape.

This position runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day at our offices in New York City.

To apply, please email a resume, cover letter, and three writing samples (with a preference for published clips) to sbutnick@tabletmag.com by March 29.