Unlike some Jewish holidays (weâ€™re looking at you, Tisha Bâ€™Av!), Purim is meant to be fun and celebratory. People dress up in costumes and wave around groggers (noisemakers). The TalmudÂ encouragesÂ Jews to drink so much that they canâ€™t tell the difference between Haman and Mordechai.

Hereâ€™s a Purim punk playlist for making a racket and drinking too much. If you truly embrace the spirit of Purim, youâ€™ll break your leg while partying, hook up with Haman, and be too hung over to go to morning minyan.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.