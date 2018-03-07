I like the multilayered ways in which Judaism measures time, how it acknowledges time’s flowing and circular character. In total, Judaism counts four new years that begin at different dates — Rosh Hashanah being the most obvious one. While Tishrei and Elul mark the first and last months of the civil year—5778—Nisan and Adar are the first and last months of the year that determines the religious observance of all festivals.

Julia Knobloch’s poetry has appeared in Moment magazine, Rascal, Green Mountains Review, and elsewhere. She works for the Union for Reform Judaism and lives in Brooklyn.