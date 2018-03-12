I get it: Americans don’t care about the Eurovision. For some reason, folks stateside don’t understand the continental singing competition, which, really, is just a continuation of war by other means. But the contest, which will be held in May in Portugal, is the sort of thing that thirty billion people, give or take, tune in to watch, and which is studied and discussed as diligently and somberly as battles, assassinations, and coronations.
How does Israel fare? After back-to-back victories in 1978 and 1979—with “A-Ba-Ni-Bi” and “Hallelujah”, respectively—the Jewish state experienced a winning draught, which most of us blamed on anti-Semitism rather than the quality of the music we sent to represent us. It took 20 years for Dana International to deliver a third and glorious victory in 1998, but ever since it’s been doom and gloom, mostly, for Israel at the Eurovision.
Not anymore.
The Jewish state’s new entry has just been revealed, and it’s a perfect pop confection, all auto-tune and yowls and yelps and swagger and fun. Oh, and did we mention a requisite Wonder Woman shout out?
It’s hard to imagine Netta, who earned the right to represent her nation by winning a widely watched reality show, not winning big this year. Meanwhile, here she is with your next earworm, “Toy”:
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.