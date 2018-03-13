Please join us on Wednesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan for a live recording of Unorthodox!

We’ll be joined by two very special guests: Senator Joe Lieberman, the one-time almost first Jewish vice president, and Bart Campolo, a one-time pastor who left Christianity for secular humanism and is now the host of the podcast Humanize Me. As always, we’ll have some swag to give away, a couple rounds of Jewish geography to play, and a l’chaim after the show. You’ll catch up with the latest news of the Jews, and you might even get to see some of our new merch… Buy your tickets here.

