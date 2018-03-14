Liraz Russo and Ben-El Tavori, known to Israeli music fans as Static and Ben-El, have signed a reported ten-year, seven-album, $5 million deal with Capitol Records. The deal was facilitated by Israeli-born entertainment mogul Haim Saban, who heard about the duo from his nephew and realized the global potential of their ear-worm pop.
“I believe that the talents of Static and Ben-El will speak to music lovers around the world,” Saban said in a statement. “Together with their professional staff, we at Saban Capital Group are happy to support them in developing this next stage in their unique and successful career.”
The duo will work with Emily Wright, who had written songs for Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Ke$ha, and Miley Cyrus. Their new label, Capitol, represents Perry, as well as an impressive roster of artists, including Beck, Paul McCartney, and Neil Diamond.
The duo’s producer, Yarden Peleg, better known as Jordi, took to Instagram yesterday to announce the big news. “Never, I mean never give up on your dreams,” he wrote. “I’m so proud to produce the music of Static and Ben-El Tavori in Israel and in the US. I’m so proud to be a part of something so huge and incredible.”
And so, now’s your chance to say you were into them before everyone else. Below are three of Static and Ben-El’s finest, for your listening pleasure:
Zahav
Tudo Bom
Barbie
