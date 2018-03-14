You’ve obviously always wanted to see Abbi Jacobson and Dave Franco onscreen together (nope, The Lego Ninjago Movie doesn’t count). Now, you’ll get your chance, but it isn’t what you expect. The two actors most known for comedy co-star in the direct-to-Netflix drama, 6 Balloons. The film is about a woman (Jacobson) trying to help her brother (Franco), after he has a relapse of his heroin addiction (the 6 balloons probably don’t refer to a kindergartener’s birthday party).

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.