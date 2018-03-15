Pride and Prejudice occupies a particular space in my mind reserved for novels where I can’t recall the intricacies of the plot, but I remember the feeling and atmosphere the book created. I picture the unflappable Elizabeth Bennet striding across the English moors, lost in thought and wondering whether or not Mr. Darcy loves her. I remember how I felt when I read the novel, wondering if I too would one day be trapped between love and friendship, longing and disgust, pondering the exquisitely painful experience of falling in love.

Dov Zeller’s new book, The Right Thing To Do At The Time is a refreshing take on Austen’s classic novel in what some might now think of as a more “conventional” arrangement between men and women. Zeller casts trans man, Ari Wexler, as Elizabeth and his friend and confidant, Itche as Jane.

Kelsey Liebenson-Morse is a writer and teacher living in New York.