Earlier this month, Tablet ran a piece, “Digging Up the Past in the Jewish Cemetery,” about the fate of an old Jewish graveyard in Wroclaw. Following the publication, Rabbi Michael Schudrich, Poland’s Chief Rabbi, wrote to us with a few important corrections. Below is his letter in full:

I recently read your article entitled “Digging Up the Past in the Jewish Cemetery,” written by Agnieszka Jablonska and published on March 5, 2018. I write to you today to correct the record. As Chief Rabbi of Poland since 2004, I have been very active with saving Jewish cemeteries all over Poland.

First, the photo is of another Jewish cemetery located in Wroclaw. The cemetery in question has not had any visible gravestones for decades. Secondly, let me provide some background on the land that is the topic of this article, the Gwarna cemetery. In 2017, I contacted both the city of Wroclaw and the owner of the cemetery to find out why a building was being constructed in a Jewish cemetery. In response, I met with the representatives to study the maps of the prewar cemetery. These plans revealed that roughly one third of the plot contained a prewar apartment building, one third contained a bunker built either during or after the war, which has since been removed, and one third was empty.

The portion of the plot where the apartment building once stood could not have been used as a cemetery because it predated the time when the land was used to bury the dead. The area where the bunker once stood may have had graves at one time but there could not be any remaining graves in tact today and the original use of the middle third of the land remained in question which is why we had my representative there during all works coordinated directly with the archeologist – who also happens to be a member of the Jewish community.

When it comes to addressing graves in the Jewish faith, we have historically dealt with two situations: Finding a place of burial where someone was laid to rest on the day of his or her funeral, or finding bones that were moved from their original place of burial, which we consider a disturbed grave. If we find a grave that fits the first situation, we are obligated to stop work on the land and do everything we can to save the grave. However, if we find bones in a desecrated grave, we must collect the bones (isuf atzamot) and rebury them in a respectful way in a new location.

Here at the Gwarna cemetery, for the first time we encountered a third situation: In 1937, the Nazi Germans exhumed bodies from one portion of the cemetery to another portion of the same cemetery ( the middle portion of today’s plot in question). Therefore, we began collecting the bones as we would from a desecrated grave. The bones will be buried in a dignified manner by the Jewish Community of Wroclaw together with the Chief Rabbi of Poland and the Rabbinic Commission for Cemeteries.

Rabbi Michael Schudrich is the Chief Rabbi of Poland.