Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Small town girl shows some talent, is helped along by a nice local boy, becomes a huge Hollywood star, and forgets where she came from, leaving her hometown admirers disappointed and heartbroken.
Well, Gal Gadot’s different.
It should come as no surprise to readers of this column that the actress, despite her sudden rush of success, remains impressively, almost incredibly, real. How real? Real enough to remember the photographer who, a decade ago—before Fast & Furious, before playing the idiotically named assassin Natanya in Steve Carrell and Tina Fey’s Date Night—saw her potential and shot her in all her glory. Now that she’s netted what the Israeli press reports is a string of international ad campaigns worth $16 million—including gigs for Reebok, Revlon, and Chinese phone maker Huawei—Gadot insisted that her old-time photographer, the Israeli Dudi Hasson, be flown to Los Angeles, twice, to shoot her.
Had she only been loyal to a talented colleague who knew her way back when, dayenu. But being an international superstar, Gadot realizes the value of her currency of cool and uses it in the best way possible. Instead of prancing about, provincially pining for the attention of the rich and the famous (see under: Refaeli, Bar), Gadot, a wonder woman all the way, made it on her own terms and now uses her renown to promote the work of her real friends, which is what you do only when you’re confident and free of all complexes.
You can be sure that other major companies will soon take their cues from Gadot and hire the wildly talented Hasson for their shoots. In the meantime, you can check out his portfolio here.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.