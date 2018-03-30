By now, we hope, you’ve checked out our Haggadah, which is downloadable for free right here and is chock-full of provocative questions, sizzling illustrations, and, well, unorthodox contributions from Daphne Merkin, Simon Doonan and Jonathan Adler, Negin Farsad, Molly Yeh, and other beloved guest and friends of your favorite podcast. So tonight, as you sit down for the Seder, why not try out a couple of new songs?

First, we’ve “Bubby Got Run Over by Elijah,” by Noam Osband. Because why should the gentiles have all the mayhem holiday fun?

And from Jim Knable, the Jewbador, comes “Passover Passed Me Over,” which is basically the plea of the simple son in song form:

Chag Sameach to all, and enjoy those matzos!

