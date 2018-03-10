Etai Shuchatowitz loves watching documentaries; but he alsoÂ finds them hilariously self-serious. Itâ€™s only natural that he be a fan of mockumentaries, like Comedy Centralâ€™sÂ Review.Â So one day after binge-watching Ken Burns,Â he decided to write his own documentary spoof series. Itâ€™s calledÂ Untold GeniusÂ and itâ€™s a ten-episode web series on the tragicomic stories of ten celebrities whose careers are on the verge of collapse.

