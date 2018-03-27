How is this year different from all other years?

It’s a good question. Let us take a stab: This year, we’re all unorthodox.

We’re not just saying that because it’s the name of our podcast. We believe that the truly special thing about Pesach is how it manages to be both traditional—we read the same story that our ancestors have been reciting for millennia—and personal, with each of us making the Seder our own by incorporating our own interpretations and interests into the timeless tale of the exodus. Tonight, it doesn’t matter if you’ve read the entire Talmud ten times in Aramaic or if your religious education consists of a few episodes of Seinfeld: All of us around the table, Jews and the folks who love them, are here because we care enough about each other, care enough about our past, and care enough about our future.

In that spirit, we’d like to offer you a gift for the holiday, our very own Haggadah, containing most of the original text, in Hebrew and in English, as well as questions, illustrations, and meditations on freedom, community, destiny, and other topics that are easier to discuss once you’ve had those obligatory four cups of wine. We hope you’ll find meaning in our reading of the ancient story, but, even more, we hope that you make it your own: Omit at will, add your own, and do whatever it takes to make the readings as appetizing as that brisket you’ve got in the oven.

Stephanie, Mark, and Liel

