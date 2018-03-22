It’s Thursday, and if you live anywhere in the northeastern United States, chances are you’re emerging into a world battered by yet another snow storm. And so, to make your sloggy, soggy day more cozy, we’ve just the thing.
Oren Lavie is an Israeli musician whose work is dreamy and emotional, like a Tel Aviv twin of Nick Drake. This year, he submitted a video for his song, “Second Hand Lovers,” to South by Southwest’s prestigious competition, and won the Jury Award. It’s not hard to understand why: Imagining life crowded by the altogether too corporeal presence of ex-girlfriends, Lavie runs into trouble when he falls in love again. The video then becomes a haunting and gorgeous visualization of a state of mind with which we’ve all wrestled, trying to overcome the scar tissue of former heartbreaks and learn to love again despite the pain.
Make yourself a cup of chamomile tea, then, and get ready: “Second Hand Love” is just the song you need today.
SECOND HAND LOVERS / OREN LAVIE from Oren Lavie on Vimeo.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.