In 1988, Public Enemy released a song, “Don’t Believe the Hype,” featuring the following lyrics: “Follower of Farrakhan / Don’t tell me that you understand / Until you hear the man.”
It’s good advice, although not in the way that the group meant it. Listening to Farrakhan makes it abundantly clear just how deep his hate truly runs, not only towards Jews but also towards gays, transgendered people, and others he considers the enemies of God. Below is a small selection of Farrakhan’s public speeches throughout the years, documenting those beliefs.
1. “You are not the chosen of God; you are the chosen of Satan”
2. On why gays and lesbians are sinners and criminals
3. “They’re masters in business”
4. The Jews “run America, run the government, run the world, own the banks, own the means of communications, they are my enemies.”
5. “International bankers financed Hitler” and “big Jews were at the root of what you call the Holocaust.”
For more on Farrakhan, check out Tablet‘s special coverage here.
***
This article is part of a Tablet series about Louis Farrakhan, anti-Semitism, and race relations.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.