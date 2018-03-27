In case you weren’t panicking already, Passover starts at the end of this week. If you still have bread to eliminate, though, we’re here to help. Leftover strata is a sneaky-beast, carb-wise. It resembles a chunky egg soufflé, or a savory bread pudding. But it’s good hot, and before you know it, you’ve eaten the equivalent of an entire old loaf of challah. Plus, if you insist on making it nutritious, pretty much any vegetable you have lying around will work.

Click here to read the full post on Jewcy.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.